Rooney backs Man Utd to win Premier League title and hails Fernandes, Cavani & Pogba

The Red Devils legend thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will guide the club to their first domestic crown in eight years come May

Wayne Rooney has backed to win the Premier League title while singling out Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba for special praise.

United returned to the top-flight summit after beating Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side fell behind when Ademola Lookman opened the scoring for the hosts after just five minutes, but Cavani tapped in an equaliser 16 minutes later after Cottagers keeper Alphonse Areola fumbled a Fernandes cross into his path.

Pogba eventually grabbed the all-important winning goal mid-way through the second half, firing home an unstoppable long-range effort which nestled perfectly into the bottom-left corner of the net.

The Red Devils are now in a great position to win their first Premier League crown since 2012-13, having finally recovered a consistent streak which had been lacking under the previous managers tasked with filling Sir Alex Ferguson's boots.

Club legend Rooney, who has just started his own managerial career at Derby, thinks Solskjaer has the squad at his disposal to deliver English football's top prize come May, and has hailed Fernandes, Cavani and Pogba for the impact they've had during the team's thrilling run to the top of the table.

"In the last few years, Manchester United haven’t been ready to challenge for the title. But now they’ve built a strong of players," the former United striker told Sky Sports.

"[Bruno] Fernandes coming in has helped massively. [Edinson] Cavani, with that winning mentality, has helped massively. Now the squad is challenging for a Premier League title.

"I said six weeks ago to the coaches in the office that I thought Manchester United would win the league and I still think that today.

"Paul Pogba will have a massive part to play in that. They’ve brought players in with winning mentalities and now Paul can do what he does best and show his quality on the pitch."

The Red Devils will now turn their attention to a huge fourth-round tie against arch-rivals on Sunday, which comes three days before their next top-flight outing against at Old Trafford.