Ronaldo to miss Man Utd's meeting with Liverpool following death of baby son

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Liverpool on Tuesday night following the death of his baby son.

The club have released a statement confirming the news, which reads: "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy.

"Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."

