Ronaldo throws shirt away in anger after Juventus beat Genoa

The 36-year-old was not happy after failing to find the net in his side's victory in the Serie A clash

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo defended Cristiano Ronaldo after the attacker threw his shirt away in frustration at the end of Sunday's clash with Genoa, despite his side winning the game 3-1.

The 36-year-old had scored in both of his last two appearances for the Bianconeri but was unable to stretch his run of goals in the Serie A clash.

Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata and Weston McKennie were all among the goals as the Italian champions sealed the three points, but Ronaldo still did not seem happy.

What happened?

The Portugal star vented his anger after the match when he threw his shirt to the ground and walked down the tunnel shaking his head.

It is the second time in three weeks the former Real Madrid star has walked off in a tantrum, having thrown his captain's armband and gone down the tunnel after seeing a goal ruled out in Portugal's draw with Serbia in World Cup qualifying.

What did Pirlo say?

Asked about the attacker's conduct, Pirlo said he understands Ronaldo's frustration.

“It’s normal he wanted to score a goal, especially seeing that the match had turned out in a certain way," he said to Sky Sport.

"It is part of the attitude of champions who always want to leave their mark."

How did Ronaldo perform against Genoa?

Despite not getting his name on the scoresheet, Ronaldo put in a strong display for Juve.

He played a role in Morata's goal 22 minutes into the match as he saw an attempt hit the post and bounce into the striker's path for an easy finish.

Ronaldo had six shots in total throughout the game, more than any other player on the field.

