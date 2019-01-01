Ronaldo targets Euro 2020 glory with Nations League champions Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo might be 34 but the Portugal captain says Nations League glory with his country will not be his international swan song.

Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to lead in a drive for more silverware after their Nations League triumph.

The forward was the leading scorer at the Nations League Finals thanks to his semi-final hat-trick against .

He then helped his country defeat Netherlands 1-0 in Sunday's title match, when Goncalo Guedes netted the only goal.

And 34-year-old Ronaldo intends to remain available to Portugal for as long as the team continue to make progress, with the trophy next in the captain's sights as they look to defend the title they won in three years ago.

He said: "The national team will continue, with or without Cristiano. I think the team has great potential. There are young players, players who over the years will become more mature and better.

"I want to be part of this project because I feel good and I feel able to help the national team."

Ronaldo also told uefa.com: "I think the national team has the potential to continue to evolve and win more trophies."

With 88 goals in 158 appearances for his country, he is the highest scoring European in international football history.

The former frontman said landing a winner's medal from the inaugural Nations League gave him enormous satisfaction.

"A lot of happiness!" he said. "It was excellent, I'm very happy. Having won this trophy here in Portugal in front of the Portuguese people, for me this is a great honour."

Portugal boss Fernando Santos believes the future is bright for his side, with there the promise of more trophy challenges to come.

He said after masterminding a narrow victory over the : "It will leave a huge mark on Portuguese football to have played in these Finals. The World Cup did not go as we hoped but this team marks the future.

"The future is here. If we look back to 2016, most of these brilliant teams are no longer here. This is an ongoing process and it speaks of what Portuguese football is.

"We don't have the financial wherewithal to keep them [top players] in Portugal. They are scattered all through Europe, but the future of Portuguese football is secured."