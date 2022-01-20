Ronaldo 'siuuu!' chants infuriate tennis star Medvedev as he slams 'low IQ' fans at Australian Open

The baffling behaviour of fans at the 2022 Australian Open has angered Daniil Medvedev, with the Russian tennis star questioning the “low IQ” of supporters who impersonate Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siuuuu’ celebration.

Since the opening round of this year’s Grand Slam event in Melbourne, those in attendance have taken to bellowing the Portuguese superstar’s goalscoring catchphrase at every opportunity.

Former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and home favourite Nick Kyrgios are among those to have spoken out against the chants, while top-ranked men's player Medvedev has called for greater respect from the stands.

What has been said?

Medvedev, who is favourite to claim the prize in Australia following the deportation of title holder Novak Djokovic, came through his second round match against Krygios on Thursday.

He prevailed 7-6 6-4 4-6 6-2 on the court, but was quick to pick up on the crowd antics afterwards.

He said: “That is the only choice when you get booed between first and second serve. You have to stay calm and win the match.”

Former world No 1 Jim Courier, who was conducting the post-match interviews, said: “I know. I know. I think they are saying ‘siuuuu’ which is a soccer, football thing.”

As the chant started again, a frustrated Medvedev replied: “Sorry, I can’t hear you. Show some respect for Jim Courier. Thank you, guys. Let him speak please. If you respect somebody, at least respect Jim Courier. What I was saying is... I cannot hear him, guys.”

He then added: “Break point, second serve and people are cheering like you already made a double fault - that’s just disappointing. It’s not everybody who is doing it but those who are doing it probably have a low IQ.”

What else did Medvedev do?

Having taken aim at the crowd during his discussion with Courier, Medvedev was then forced to head for the locker rooms with more chants ringing in his ears.

His final act before making his way backstage was to carry out the customary duty of signing a camera lens.

Daniil Medvedev, who signed "Siuuu" on the camera, to Eurosport:



"Break point, second serve and people are cheering like you already made a double fault - that's just disappointing ... it's not everybody who is doing it but those who are doing it probably have a low IQ."



He was happy to oblige, but made sure to get one final dig in as he penned ‘Siuuuu’ across the screen.

Medvedev, who also saw the home crowd turn on him when winning the US Open in 2021, will be looking to keep his pursuit of a second Grand Slam crown on track when facing unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in round three.

