Ronaldo misses Juventus clash with Udinese in Coppa Italia with illness

The Portugal star has been in red-hot form since the start of December, scoring nine goals in six matches for the Bianconeri

star Cristiano Ronaldo has missed out on his side's match with on Wednesday due to sinusitis.

Prior to the last-16 match at Allianz Stadium, Juventus released a statement on Twitter saying that the star had been diagnosed with the condition that causes swelling of the tissue lining the sinuses.

"Cristiano Ronaldo was struck by a bout of sinusitis this afternoon and will not be present at the Allianz Stadium for tonight's match," the club said.

Wednesday night marks Juve's first foray into the Coppa Italia this season as the Bianconeri look to take back the title after they were knocked out by last season as the four-time defending champions.

Should Juventus advance past Udinese, they will take on the winner of 's match against on Thursday.

Ronaldo has been in strong form in 2019-20, his second season with Juventus, as he continues to be one of the top goalscorers in world football.

The 34-year-old has netted 16 times in all competitions this season, including 14 goals in and two in the as Juve advanced out of a group featuring , and .

Ronaldo has been in particularly good form since the start of December, scoring in six straight league matches, netting a total of nine goals in that span.

His current hot streak has followed a difficult period in November that saw him fail to score in any matches as he battled knee problems that saw him twice substituted by manager Maurizio Sarri.

After Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 win over to start 2020, Sarri declared his star forward free of any injury issues.

Article continues below

"Ronaldo has no more problems with his knee and now he is enjoying his great physical and mental condition," Sarri told a news conference.

"Finally I can see him really happy because his knee is fine now. He can play at his best now."

Following Juve's Coppa Italia clash with Udinese, Sarri's men will take on Parma in a Serie A match on Sunday. The eight-time defending league champions hold a two-point lead over second-place in the table.