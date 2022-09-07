Ronaldo 'is ready to start' in majority of Man Utd games, says Ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is "ready to start" in the majority of Manchester United's games this season.

Ronaldo benched in four successive games

Ten Hag still counting on him

Could start in Europa League

WHAT HAPPENED? After intense transfer speculation linking him with a move away from Old Trafford, Ronaldo has found himself occupying a place on the subs bench at the start of the new season. However, Red Devils manager Ten Hag believes the striker is now fully match fit and ready to start regularly for the Red Devils.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking ahead of a Europa League group stage opener against Real Sociedad, Ten Hag said: "He [Ronaldo] started against Brentford, then not since, but he is ready to start.

"Of course [he can start for the majority of games]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Ronaldo looks set to play in the Europa League for the first time in nearly 20 years, Ten Hag has opened up on the collective desire within his squad to win every competition they enter. "We have to win every game, we want to win every tournament, so we take everything serious," he added.

DID YOU KNOW? Ronaldo has previously played in the Europa League, making two appearances for Sporting in 2002/03 as they were knocked out in qualifying by Partizan 6-4 on aggregate.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO: The Portuguese legend will be hoping to make his second start of the season against Sociedad on Thursday night. He will be trying to force his way into Ten Hag's best XI as the season progresses with a view to being in top condition for the World Cup in Qatar in November.