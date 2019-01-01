Ronaldo helping me improve at Juventus – Rabiot

The former PSG man praised his team-mate ahead of Saturday's Serie A opener against Parma

Adrien Rabiot said Cristiano Ronaldo is helping him improve at the champions as he hailed the superstar's influence.

Rabiot is preparing for Saturday's league debut with Juventus against after joining from holders on a free transfer.

Having settled in Turin, French midfielder Rabiot praised Juve team-mate and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo.

"I played a lot this summer, because I needed to adapt to the team," Rabiot told Sky Sport 24.

"I'm managing to create an excellent affinity with Cristiano Ronaldo, because he also plays on the left. Training with him allows me to improve myself a lot and his presence is very good for the group."

"Turin is different from Paris. It's smaller, but it's a beautiful city," he added. "I am finding myself at ease and I managed to adapt well, which is very important for what I can then give on the field.

"Personally, I can't wait to start this adventure. I feel fit, we have worked a lot this summer, but we are ready for this appointment.

"With Parma it will be difficult, because we are the team to beat, and everyone will always give their best against us, but we are confident."

New head coach Maurizio Sarri will not be on the Juventus bench for their opening two Serie A games as he recovers from pneumonia.

Sarri, who arrived from in the off-season, will miss Saturday's trip to Parma as well as the home match against former side on August 31.

"The coach made an excellent impression on me," said Rabiot. "He has a precise game philosophy and knows exactly how we must play, both in the offensive and defensive phases.

"We have already absorbed his concepts and we are working well with his staff."

Juventus will be going for their ninth consecutive Serie A title this term, and Rabiot will be one of a handful of new additions looking to help the Bianconeri achieve the feat.

In addition to the international, Juve have also added Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey and Merih Demiral, as well as Luca Pellegrini and Cristian Romero, who are both on loan at .

The last team other than Juve who won the Serie A title was , who lifted the trophy in 2010-11.