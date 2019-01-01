Ronaldo fist-bumps boxing star Anthony Joshua as he chills in Dubai

The Juventus forward has been enjoying a well-earned break after a successful start to his career with the Bianconeri

Cristiano Ronaldo went head-to-head with heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua as the duo were photographed together in Dubai.

Ronaldo and Joshua were pictured fist-bumping as they enjoyed the warm weather away from the European winter.

Juventus star Ronaldo had travelled to Dubai to attend the Globe Soccer awards on Thursday, where he scooped two more gongs to add to his glittering array of personal accolades.

He was named Player of the Year ahead of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

It’s the third successive year that Ronaldo, 33, has won the award and the fifth since 2011.

The former Manchester United forward then won Goal of the Year for his stunning overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus in the Champions League last season.

Ronaldo also presented an award to his agent Jorge Mendes, who was named Agent of the Year for the ninth time since the awards’ inception in 2010.

As well as attending the awards ceremony, Ronaldo also took some time out to relax in the sun with his family and reflect on a successful first six months with Juventus.

The forward has shown little signs of slowing down since moving to Turin for €100 million (£88m/$117m) from Real Madrid in the summer.

He has scored 14 league goals to top the division’s scoring charts and break the record for the highest-scoring Portuguese player in a single Serie A season, set by Rui Barros in 1989.

His goals have helped Juve build up a nine-point lead at the top of the table as they seek an eighth successive Serie A title.

Things haven’t been quite as straightforward in the Champions League, where he was sent off on his European debut for the Bianconeri against Valencia in September.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner did return to score against former club Manchester United in November, though his stunning goal was for nothing as the Red Devils snatched a 2-1 victory.

Juventus still did enough to qualify for the last 16 as group winners, where they will face La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.

Article continues below

Ronaldo’s Juventus have been out of action since he scored twice in their win over Sampdoria on December 29.

They will return to the pitch January 12 with a Coppa Italia round of 16 match against Bologna before taking on AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana four days later.

The club won’t be back in Serie A action until a date with Chievo on January 21.