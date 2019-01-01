'Ronaldo deserved this award' - Juventus official says Messi should not have won The Best honour

The Old Lady official believes their Portuguese superstar should have taken home the top gong in Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo should have won The Best FIFA men's player award ahead of Lionel Messi, according to sporting director Fabio Paratici.

superstar Messi clinched the honour for the first time at the ceremony in Milan on Monday, with defender Virgil van Dijk coming second and Ronaldo in third.

However, the Juve official believes the judges got the decision wrong, insisting Ronaldo deserved to win the award based on the honours he had achieved in 2019.

"We are also disappointed over the award last night," Paratici was quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

"While still respecting Messi, who is a great player, we think and thought that after last season, having won the Nations League, , and the Italian Super Cup, having played a great , he [Ronaldo] deserved this award."

Ronaldo's 36 ranking points put him behind Messi (46) and Van Dijk (38) in the award, which is voted for by captains and managers of international teams, as well as selected media representatives.

While Messi placed Ronaldo in second on his voting slip behind Liverpool's Sadio Mane, the Juventus star left his Barcelona rival out of his selection, opting for team-mate Matthijs De Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Kylian Mbappe in that order.

Ronaldo also chose to skip the event at La Scala Opera House and was later ruled out of Juve's Serie A match against Brescia on Tuesday with muscle fatigue.

The 34-year-old used Instagram to make a cryptic post on his official account, featuring an image of himself relaxing on the couch with a book.

"Patience and persistence are two characteristics that differentiate the professional from the amateur," he wrote on the social media platform.

"Everything that is big today has started small. You can't do everything, but do everything you can to make your dreams come true.

Article continues below

"And keep in mind that after night always comes dawn."

Serie A leaders Juve, who are one point ahead of , continue their league campaign with a home match against on Saturday.

It is unknown whether Ronaldo will return after his absence from the Brescia match, which his side won 2-1.