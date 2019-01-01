Ronaldo charged over 'cojones' celebration as Juventus sweat on possible Champions League ban

The Portuguese superstar has become the subject of a disciplinary investigation from UEFA following his actions during a meeting with Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by UEFA with improper conduct, with now waiting to discover whether the Portuguese will be sanctioned over his ‘cojones’ celebration against .

The 34-year-old forward has become the subject of a disciplinary investigation by European football’s governing body.

That is because he is considered to have acted out of line during a last-16 encounter in Turin.

Ronaldo netted a stunning hat-trick against Atletico to overturn a two-goal first leg deficit and fire Juve into the quarter-finals.

They are due to face at that stage, with the Eredivisie outfit having stunned – the winners from the last three seasons – to prolong their continental adventure.

It now remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will play a leading role for Juve in a last-eight clash with Dutch opposition.

UEFA have taken a dim view on his reaction to helping the Bianconeri past Atletico.

Having starred in a remarkable turnaround for the title holders, Ronaldo mimicked the crotch-grabbing celebration which saw Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone generate headlines during an initial meeting between two heavyweight outfits.

The Argentine avoided a ban for his antics but was handed a fine.

Ronaldo is now waiting to discover what, if any, action will be taken against him.

A statement released by UEFA confirming the charge of improper conduct against Ronaldo read: “Following a disciplinary investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector, in accordance with the Article 55 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR), disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Juventus Football Club and Club Atlético de Madrid, played on 12 March in .

“The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with this case at its next meeting on 21 March 2019.”

Juventus are not expecting drastic measures to be taken by UEFA, with the Italian giants confident that Ronaldo will remain at their disposal for a two-legged meeting with Ajax.

Coach Massimiliano Allegro has said: “Absolutely not. I think everyone celebrated their own way on the field and in the stands. I saw nothing strange, just a celebration. There won’t be a ban.”