Rohr reaches agreement with NFF to continue as Super Eagles coach

The Franco-German tactician will continue in his role as manager of the three-time African champions after sealing a new deal

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has confirmed he has agreed on a two-and-half-year contract extension with the Football Federation (NFF).

The 66-year-old’s current deal ends next month and has been in discussion with the federation over a renewal since January.

The delay to reach an agreement generated speculation that the governing body is looking to do away with the services of the Franco-German tactician and former internationals had been linked to the job.

The rumours have now been laid to rest after Rohr revealed he has been handed an opportunity by the federation to continue in his role.

“Yes, I can confirm that we found an agreement with NFF to continue our collaboration for two and half years,” Rohr told the Cable.

“I am proud of the confidence shown by NFF, it is rare to work in the same national team for more than six years.

“Our team has a good future, our players have discipline and the staff is working in the same spirit.”

Rohr has been in charge of the Super Eagles since 2016 and qualified the team for the 2018 World Cup in with ease.

He also led the three-time African champions to finish third at in 2019 in , thus, clinching their eighth bronze medal in history.

The Franco-German tactician has already set his target of qualifying the Super Eagles for the next Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 World Cup in .

“Yes, we want to go to the next Afcon and do very well there. And we want to start the World Cup qualifiers well and participate in with good results there,” he continued.

“I am happy to continue with the squad we built together since 4 years. Stability is important for progress and complicity.

“There is still big work to do. With the commitment of the players and the support of the fans, we will able to do great things.”

Rohr has, however, been criticized for his failure to introduce more Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) players into the national team which he will be expected to improve on.

Before the outbreak of coronavirus, he had invited 23 players for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Sierra Leone which was initially scheduled for March before it was postponed.

Nigeria currently lead Group L with six points after back-to-back victories against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.