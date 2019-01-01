Rodrygo Goes - The Real Madrid wonderkid who can rip apart PSG

The Brazilian prodigy has been a revelation for Zinedine Zidane who has shown potential to become one of the greatest...

youngster Rodrygo’s former coach in Santos, Jair Ventura, claimed that 'sky is the limit' for his former pupil after he smashed a hat-trick against on matchday four of the UEFA .

He became the second-youngest ever Champions League hat-trick scorer (18y 301d), with only club legend Raúl scoring one at a younger age (18y 113d) against Ferencvaros in 1995.

In spite of having a lot of competition for the right-wing spot, the Brazilian has made that his own, relegating the likes of Gareth Bale and Lucas Vasquez to the bench. His deft first touch, smart movements, and excellent game reading make him a well-rounded talent who can change the complexion of a match single-handedly on any given day. However, he is still young and has lots to learn.

He is not afraid to take on defenders and although his dribbling success percentage is not staggeringly high, he has shown that he has good technical ability. He scored with his left foot, right foot and with his head which shows that that the youngster has the potential to grow into a special player.

Against PSG his task will be cut out as he will be up against Juan Bernat who has hardly put a step wrong in this season. It will be an interesting duel as Bernat had a good game against Madrid in Paris where he seldom allowed Bale to maneuver.

Rodrygo's partnership with Karim Benzema has been blossoming with each passing day and the duo have scored 11 of 18 goals for Real Madrid in the last five matches. The pair has shown good understanding and it will be a difficult task for Thiago Silva and co. to contain Madrid's frontline that has been firing on all cylinders recently.

Rodrygo's work rate is another bonus and against PSG, that should come in handy for manager Zinedine Zidane and help Real Madrid counter Neymar. Rodrygo will be expected to track down and help Dani Carvajal just as he did against Galatasaray.

Real Madrid has improved a lot since their loss in September in Paris and Rodrygo has been an instrumental figure in the turnaround. If the Brazilian gets going on Tuesday night, then Los Blancos might avenge their defeat and in the process also ensure qualification to the knockout stages in front of their home fans.

