Robertson: Alisson performance in Champions League final was 'an absolute joke'

The Liverpool left-back was blown away by his goalkeeper's display against Tottenham in Madrid at the end of a superb first season at Anfield

Andy Robertson was full of admiration for Alisson after the goalkeeper’s superb display in the 2-0 Champions League final win over Tottenham.

After watching Loris Karius’ implosion in last year’s final against , 26-year-old Alisson’s confident performance could hardly have offered more of a contrast.

With a joint-high final record of eight saves, the international became the first goalkeeper to record a clean sheet in the showpiece event since compatriot Julio Cesar for in 2010.

"He's the man, isn't he?" Robertson said to Liverpool’s official website.

"He's the man. A lot was said about Ali when he first came, a lot of pressure on him. My God, he's been unbelievable this season.

"[Against Spurs], it was an absolute joke the way he made the saves and everything.

"He was different class. It's down to him that we kept a clean sheet."

Alisson came under some scrutiny from rival fans early in the season following his £65 million (€73m) move from last summer, particularly following mistakes against Leicester and Manchester United.

But he grew in confidence as Liverpool clicked into gear, eventually winning the Premier League Golden Glove with 21 clean sheets to his name – one more than ’s Ederson, who slipped into second following the 4-1 victory over on the final day.

He was in top form again in Madrid on Saturday night, saving from Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura and Christian Eriksen as Jurgen Klopp’s men secured a sixth European Cup despite never quite hitting top gear.

He will be looking to take that form into a busy summer as Brazil host the Copa America, looking to add to their eight titles in the competition.

Brazil warm up for the tournament with a friendly game against , who will also take part in the Copa America for the first time this year.

were invited alongside after the tournament organisers switched to a 12-team system in 2018, with the South American football federation CONMEBOL only comprising 10 member countries.

Following another friendly with Honduras, Alisson and Brazil face group fixtures against , and .