Robertson accepts criticism but sees old Liverpool back as Alexander-Arnold & Co click against Spurs

The Scot helped the Reds to a 3-1 win in north London, with the Anfield outfit hoping to use that result as a “catalyst” in their title defence

Andy Robertson can appreciate why Liverpool came in for criticism during a five-game Premier League wobble, but he saw the Reds looking more like their old selves in a 3-1 win over Tottenham.

Questions had been asked of underperforming stars throughout a title-winning squad as Jurgen Klopp’s side hit an alarming slump in 2020-21.

The reigning champions looked to be in danger of allowing their crown to slip, with untimely injury problems conspiring against them.

Three points and a fresh goal threat were, however, rediscovered during a productive trip to north London, with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold shining once more.

“That's more like us,” Robertson told the Reds’ official website on the back of an eye-catching display at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“Obviously a lot has been said about us the last couple of weeks and some of it justified and some of it maybe not. But we know what industry we are in and that's what happens. Tonight, everything clicked. I thought we were brilliant all over the park.

“The midfield were excellent. You saw Gini [Wijnaldum] in the last minute of the game, incredible. Hendo [Jordan Henderson] stepping in at the back – that's what a captain does, stepping in at that really tough moment. Then Joel [Matip] goes off and he captains the whole team, as well as Nat [Phillips] at the back and helped him through.

“So, it was a really big performance from us. Luckily it all clicked and we were clinical in front of goal and we got a really good result against a really big team.”

Robertson hopes victory over Spurs will act as a springboard for Liverpool, with the Merseyside outfit eager to put an uncharacteristic dip in collective standards behind them.

The Scot added: “Of course you get games when it just doesn't click, and maybe you get four or five a season but it's spread across a season.

“Ours was unfortunately four or five at once and that's why probably a lot has been said about us. That's fine, we are footballers and we know what industry we are in and everything like that.

“But we've stuck together on the training ground and everyone is together. Obviously the fans can't be in with us just now but it's important they stick with us.

“It's a unique season, really tight, and we've seen other teams putting runs together and shown where it takes us. And it's up to us to try to put one of them together.

“But we can't just let this be a one-off, it needs to be the catalyst for a really strong second half of the season.”

Liverpool’s next outing will see them travel to West Ham on Sunday, with Klopp’s men having climbed above the in-form Hammers and into fourth spot – four points adrift of leaders Manchester City.