Lewandowski hits out at 'flat-out stupid' Hamann criticism

The tactical intelligence of the former Germany international has been called into question after comments made about the Pole

Dietmar Hamann's comments calling Robert Lewandowski "a problem" have been branded as "flat-out stupid" by the Bayern Munich and Poland striker.

Lewandowski has been in typically effective form in front of goal this season, scoring 24 times in 28 matches across all competitions, but not everyone has been impressed.

Former Liverpool and Bayern midfielder Hamann criticised Lewandowski for being individualistic, sluggish and overly theatrical on the pitch.

According to Hamann, those traits were seeing Lewandowski become an issue for Bayern, who sit third in the Bundesliga, seven points adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Maik Barthel, a part of Lewandowski's management team, suggested Hamann's comments came from a lack of tactical understanding, stating: "After the defeat against [Bayer] Leverkusen it does not help to attack players on this level as Mr Hamann has done.

"That he sees the Robert as the main cause says it all about his tactical understanding to me. Maybe he did not even see the game."

Bayern fell to a 3-1 defeat in that clash, goals from Leon Bailey, Kevin Volland and Lucas Alario securing three points for the hosts as only Leon Goretzka found the net for the Bavarians.

Regardless of the fact Lewandowski failed to fire at the BayArena, the striker echoed the sentiments of his representative, questioning the tactical astuteness of the former midfielder.

Speaking after Bayern's 3-2 extra-time DFB-Pokal win over Hertha Berlin, the Pole told ESPN: "I am always focused on my job, and cup games are always difficult to play.

Article continues below

"We won that match, and I am not interested in what someone says about me, even more so if that's just flat-out stupid. I don't think [Hamann] knows much about tactics."

With ground to make up against eternal rivals Dortmund, Bayern are back in Bundesliga action with a home clash against Schalke at the Allianz Arena.

The hosts will need to make do without the services of Corentin Tolisso, Renato Sanches and Arjen Robben for that matchup, with the trio suffering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, a foot injury and a hamstring problem, respectively.