Road to J.League - Supachok Sarachat

The ‘Road To J.League’ campaign will run from Jan 2 to Jan 19 which gives you the opportunity to vote for the player you think will most likely make the step up to the best league in Asia.

If Chanathip Songkrasin is the definitive proven success story of a Thai player in the J.League, then Supachok Sarachat is arguably the ready-made next in line - such is the similarities in their playing styles.

An attacking midfielder who can operate anywhere in the three positions behind the main striker, Supachok has incredible technique, guile and keen eye for the final pass that cast him as an absolute superstar in the making.

Just like Chanathip, Supachok is also a very capable player in front of goal and has that special ability to ghost into the penalty box, confident to take a shot on and very handy from long range.

Since 2015, Supachok has already made 167 appearances for Buriram United, scoring 36 goals and 17 assists which is no mean feat for an attacking midfielder, making him an incredible asset for any team to have.

Packed with experience in the AFC Champions League, it shows Supachok despite being only 23 years of age, already have what it takes to mix with the best in Asia in the biggest club competition in the continent.

With the Thai national team, Supachok has been a mainstay in the squad since 2017 when he was given his debut by Milovan Rajevic against Iraq in the 2018 World Cup qualification match.

15 more senior international caps since, Supachok has already picked up five goals for the War Elephants with the latest coming in the AFF Championship final against Indonesia, a rocket from the edge of the box.

Article continues below

Supachok is a technically brilliant player and his performances has shown that he would not look out of place at all in the J.League, a competition renowned for the incredibly high technical abilities of every player in the league.

With the J.League having no restrictions on partner countries, which Thailand is one, Consadole Sapporo could be the perfect destination for Supachok who can have Chanathip being his mentor and the team possessing a backup option if needed.

Think Supachok has what it takes to play in the J.League? Cast your vote here.