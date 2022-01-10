Road to J.League - Saifullah Akbar

The ‘Road To J.League’ campaign will run from Jan 2 to Jan 19 which gives you the opportunity to vote for the player you think will most likely make the step up to the best league in Asia.

Singapore may not be a big country in terms of size but it is still one of the hotbeds of Southeast Asian football having produced legendary players such as Fandi Ahmad to the current impeccable captain, Harris Harun.

In Saifullah Akbar, the Lions have another player with huge growing potential, one that has shown great determination to play in bigger leagues and is not afraid to accept new challenges in his budding career.

This attacking midfielder has already gone through various different attachments with European sides such as Metz in the French league, Queen’s Park Rangers in the English league as well as Newcastle Jets in the Australian league.

Those accumulative experience has given Saifullah the right tools to become an important player with his current club, Lion City Sailors in the Singapore Premier League where he shone brightly in the 2020 season.

With 56 appearances thus far in the Singapore Premier League, Saifullah has banged in 9 goals with seven assists to his name, a performance so impressive it earned him the SPL Young Player of the Year award in 2020.

Perhaps not blessed with incredible speed, Saifullah more than makes up for it with his creative influence whether that is playing through the middle or wider out on the flanks where his trickery on the ball and natural nous to make late runs are a real threat.

A full Singaporean international, Saifullah was part of the squad that made it to the semi-finals of the recent AFF Championship, featuring in the last group game against Thailand.

If a path to the J.League would appear for Saifullah, there’s no doubt that the 22-year-old would jump at the chance and perhaps that could come with newly promoted sides into the 2022 J1 League in Jubilo Iwata or Kyoto Sanga.

