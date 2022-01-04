Road to J.League - Nguyen Quang Hai

The ‘Road To J.League’ campaign will run from Jan 2 to Jan 19 which gives you the opportunity to vote for the player you think will most likely make the step up to the best league in Asia.

Leading the candidates for the Southeast Asian player that will most likely make the grade is none other that the shining spark of Vietnamese football at the moment, Nguyen Quang Hai.

The Vietnam national team has had an incredible run in recent times from their participation in the U20 FIFA World Cup in 2017 to finishing runner-up in the 2018 AFC U23 Championship to lifting to the 2018 AFF Championship.

One player is at the heart of all that success for Vietnamese football and it would be no exaggeration to say that Quang Hai is the pivotal player that has lifted the football-mad nation to great heights.

Having played for the Vietnam U16 national team when he was just 14, Quang Hai has been touted as the next great thing to come out of Vietnam football for years but he truly earned rave reviews for what he did with Vietnam at the 2019 Asian Cup.

Vietnam advanced to the knockout stage thanks to an outstanding freekick rifled into the top corner by Quang Hai against Yemen that secured their passage to the last 16 of the competition confirming his abilities against the best in Asia.

His exploits with club side Hanoi FC is similarly impressive with seven trophies won between 2016 and 2020 including three V.League 1 titles which made him one of the most recognisable faces in the country.

Diminutive but packs a lot of punch, Quang Hai is comfortable playing any position behind the main striker whether that is in a central position or from wider berths. His left foot is like a wand and capable of finding the right pass through the tightest of defensive lines.

Already one of the best in Southeast Asia, Quang Hai could potentially be a key component for any title chasing sides in the J.League and it would not be an overestimation to say that he could well fit in nicely at teams like Kashima Antlers or Nagoya Grampus.

Think Quang Hai has what it takes to play in the J.League? Cast your vote here.