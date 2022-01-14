Road to J.League - Egy Maulana Vikri

The ‘Road To J.League’ campaign will run from Jan 2 to Jan 19 which gives you the opportunity to vote for the player you think will most likely make the step up to the best league in Asia.

Indonesian starlet Egy Maulana Vikri is perhaps the most ideal candidate that is seen capable of making a name for himself in the J.League, after all he has already shown what he can do in European football.

He was named among the best 60 teenagers in world football in 2017, by British media The Guardian, after impressing for the Indonesia Under-19 team participating in the famous Toulon Tournament in France.

Offers from both local and abroad came in quickly for the attacking midfielder, after which Egy decided on Polish side Lechia Gdansk to sign his first professional contract in 2018.

In his three seasons there, Egy managed 11 appearances for the first time which is a sizable experience for someone in his first professional team but at the age of 21, he needed to find more game time.

It was then that Slovakian side FK Senica came in for him and Egy jumped at the chance. 15 appearances with two goals and four assists, the short time there was a real success for Egy.

Quick on the turn, Egy combines his pace with dribbling capabilities whether that is starting from the middle of the pitch or wide on the flanks. His direct running is a nightmare for defenders, unsure of what his left foot is going to do next.

All through the way growing up, Egy has always been selected by the Indonesia national team age groups before eventually graduating to the senior side in a match against Brunei during the 2017 Aceh World Solidarity Tsunami Cup.

Thus far, Egy has managed to score three times for the Garuda senior team in international football with the latest coming in the final of the AFF Championship against Thailand to help Indonesia get a draw in the second leg.

Now the next chapter of Egy’s career awaits and the J.League could be a real possibility where a team like Sagan Tosu, who had five Asian imports last season, looking like a club willing to give opportunities to players from this region.

Think Egy has what it takes to play in the J.League? Cast your vote here.