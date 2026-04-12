Algerian star Riyad Mahrez has galvanised Al-Ahli’s supporters ahead of Monday’s AFC Champions League round-of-16 clash against Qatar’s Al-Duhail.

The Round of 16 for Western clubs is being hosted in Jeddah after regional security concerns postponed earlier fixtures.

According to Walid Saeed, a journalist close to Al-Ahli, Mahrez has already secured 1,000 tickets for supporters to attend the clash against Al-Duhail.

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The gesture aims to pack the stands and drive the club towards the quarter-finals and a second successive continental crown.

Al-Ahli were crowned champions of the previous edition after defeating Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 in the final.