'Use hair gel or wax!' - Rishabh Pant's hairstyle tip for India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Rishabh Pant knows a thing or two about hair care...

Indian football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and the Indian cricket team's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was involved in a funny exchange of words on Twitter regarding hairstyles.

The Indian goalkeeper shared a photo of himself with messy hair while trying to catch a ball. Sandhu tagged Pant in his tweet and asked the cricketer whether he faces similar issues while keeping wickets.

Sandhu's tweet read, "Bhai @RishabhPant17 does your hair also go crazy like this when you are behind the wickets and you see the ball coming?"

Pant also had a cheeky reply to Sandhu's question as he tweeted, "Bhai @GurpreetGK that’s why I wear a helmet or cap while keeping. With cameras around everywhere, never underestimate the use of a good hair gel or wax before hitting the field!"

The Bengaluru FC goalkeeper is currently in Dubai, UAE with the Indian national team. India's friendly match against Oman ended in a 1-1 draw where the Blues Tigers came back from behind to hold a higher-ranked Oman side. They next face UAE in their second friendly game on Match 29.

Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, is currently a part of the Indian team who are playing a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England in Pune. The series is tied 1-1.