'Ribery at 36 was better than Ronaldo!' - Fiorentina owner gushes after veteran stars versus Juventus

The veteran Frenchman put in a star performance as his new side picked up their first point of the season on Saturday

Franck Ribery was better than Cristiano Ronaldo in Fiorentina’s 0-0 draw with Juventus on Saturday, according to owner Rocco Commisso.

The champions dropped their first points of the season under new manager Maurizio Sarri, with Fiorentina having the better of the chances throughout the match.

Commisso was delighted over the summer when Ribery chose to join his side amid interest from all over the world, and the chief was effusive in his praise for the former star after his first start for the club.

“I am very happy, as the lads gave their heart and it was a fun afternoon,” Commisso told Sky Sport Italia.

“Did you see Ribery at the age of 36? He played better than Cristiano Ronaldo! And our two Italians, Gaetano Castrovilli and Federico Chiesa, were phenomenal.

“I see this match as like the history of my company, Mediacom. had €300 million worth of players between transfer fees and salaries, while ours was about €50m, but we still got a point.”

After defeats to and , Saturday’s game saw Fiorentina register their first point of the season in impressive style.

However, after finishing last season with six draws and eight defeats, Vincenzo Montella’s side are still without a league victory since a 4-1 win away at in February – one of only two wins in Serie A so far in 2019.

Despite this dreadful spell of form, Commisso is confident of a brighter future at the Stadio Franchi.

“If you give me time, I want to help Fiorentina win something,” he said.

“Look at the success we’ve had over the last two months, we had more season tickets than in the last 30 years.

“We’ve rebuilt the team and now have a great champion like Ribery too. If you give us time, we’ll one day win games like this.”

Fiorentina travel to next Saturday, before a home game with and a trip to to round off September.

Juventus, meanwhile, will look to put their uncharacteristic blank behind them as they return to action at on Wednesday. They then face three inviting-looking games against minnows Hellas Verona, Brescia and SPAL.