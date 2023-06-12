Revealed: The special conditions Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney agreed that allowed Ben Foster to sign a new contract at Wrexham

Ben Foster has revealed the special conditions agreed to by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney that allowed him to sign a new contract at Wrexham.

WHAT HAPPENED? Having stepped out of retirement to link up with the Dragons in March, the 40-year-old goalkeeper is ready to delay hanging up his gloves for at least another 12 months. Ex-England international Foster has penned a one-year deal at STok Racecourse for the 2023-24 campaign – as Wrexham return to the Football League ranks on the back of a record-breaking promotion – but he admits that certain terms needed to be met in order for him to commit to the Welsh outfit.

WHAT THEY SAID: Foster has told The Fellas Podcast of thrashing out a deal with Reynolds and McElhenney that will allow him to strike the perfect work-life balance: “They'd have to be flexible with me with sort of days off basically. Like I said earlier I live a couple hours away from Wrexham. So if I'm driving to training then that's two hours and then I'll train, and then to get home you've got to get the M6 through Birmingham, can take you three hours sometimes.

“In the six weeks I did the club were so good with me. They were so flexible. They gave me sort of extra days off. We would play on a Saturday, they'd give me Sunday and Monday off. I'd train on Tuesday, we'd all have a day off on Wednesday anyway. I'd only be training really three days.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster took in eight appearances for Wrexham after answering an SOS call from Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney, with the most memorable of those seeing him save a stoppage-time penalty in a dramatic meeting with promotion rivals Notts County.

WHAT NEXT? Foster has stated his desire to savour another promotion with Wrexham, as they look to move quickly up the leagues, with Phil Parkinson’s squad having already enjoyed one all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas that was funded by Reynolds and McElhenney.