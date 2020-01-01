'Retiring from the European dream' - Chicharito in tears as he embraces LA Galaxy opportunity

The 31-year-old centre-forward broke down as a significant chapter of his player career came to a close

striker Javier Hernandez was filled with emotion after deciding to end his "European dream" and move from La Liga side Sevilla to MLS outfit LA Galaxy earlier this month.

The forward has spent the last decade in Europe since joining from Mexican club Chivas in 2010, going on to play for , , West Ham and .

And the 31-year-old broke down in tears during a conversation with his father as he came to terms with the reality that his playing career at the top level in Europe is likely to be at a permanent end.

“I wanted to speak to you because the thing is about to get done. It’s almost certain that I’m going to LA [Galaxy],” Hernandez said in a phone conversation with his father shortly before his transfer was confirmed.

“It’s okay, everything is perfect, it’s only that, well, it’s like the beginning of my retirement, you know? We’re saying goodbye to a career that we put a lot of effort into.

“I know you guys feel it too and we’re going to look at the bright side and it’s going to be amazing. But whether we like it or not, we are retiring from the European dream, which is fine, but I wanted to call you.

“It’s hard, but I’m happy, it’s what I want. It’s part of leaving [one] life and starting to look for the life that I want. And there’s other stuff that I’m not willing to [give up] just to compete.

“But it was 10 years, that’s what making me nostalgic and cry. It’s not that I can’t do it, it’s just saying goodbye to this beautiful experience and to a part of me that’s no longer going to be there.

“Also, this is another dream, it’s different, of course, but it isn’t easy. But we’re going to be closer, I’m going to see you guys a lot more."

Article continues below

The striker had been limited to just 15 appearances at Sevilla since arriving from West Ham last September and insisted that part of the reason behind his move to the was in search of more playing time.

"Why not take this opportunity? From my point of view it's a win, win, win," Hernandez said in his first press conference for LA Galaxy.

"I'm going to be on the pitch most of the time if I keep working hard for the club, for the team and I'm going to be doing what I've been loving since I was in the belly of my mother."