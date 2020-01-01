Remembering Okocha at the 1998 World Cup

Nigeria largely failed to live up to their hype in France, but the captivating playmaker was a joy to behold with his eye-catching glut of tricks

’s 1998 World Cup campaign will likely be remembered for the Super Eagles’ failure to push on from their encouraging showing four years before, where they came within minutes of advancing to the quarter-final on their debut at the finals.

In the competition held in , the Super Eagles, under the management of Bora Milutinovic, couldn’t kick on from an impressive 3-2 victory over Group D top seeds , who suffered the ignominy of an early exit.

The team’s general performances may have waned after that opening game with the European nation, still Jay-Jay Okocha remained a class above majority of his teammates, and his artistic showings at the tournament truly underlined why he is regarded as the most talented player of his generation.

Nigeria’s success over La Furia Roja was largely influenced by the maestro, who seemed undaunted against a side ranked fourth by Fifa before the competition kicked off.

The Super Eagles came in at 19th, sandwiched between and , so the expectation before a ball was kicked was for the ostensibly superior Spaniards to dominate at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Okocha, though, had other ideas.

His ability on the ball stunned the crowd who cheered nearly every touch of the genius against the Red Fury. The likes of Ivan Campo, Fernando Hierro, Albert Ferrer and even Raul were on the receiving end of the dazzling superstar’s array of tricks.

Ferrer, playing at right-back on the day, was substituted at half-time and didn’t feature for the remainder of the competition, sitting out games against and Bulgaria.

The West African nation’s best player did more than showboat, however, creating encouraging chances for Finidi George and Victor Ikpeba in the opening 45 minutes in .

Importantly, Jay-Jay was also involved in Nigeria’s second and third goals; having drawn in two players inside his half, Okocha played a great left-footed pass to Garba Lawal which created a four-vs-three situation for Milutinovic’s side. The move ended with Andoni Zubizarreta inadvertently turning Lawal's cross into his net to see the Eagles level 2-2.

Sunday Oliseh’s stunning winning goal also came about from the playmaker’s threatening throw-in which was half-cleared by the Spain defence.

With time running out, a frustrated Raul hacked the impressive playmaker after coming off second-best in another duel, and Luis Enrique was lucky to remain on the pitch having followed it up with a wild kick.

The virtuoso attacking midfielder was equally brilliant against Bulgaria; with the Lions unable to live with his twists and swivels over the duration of the encounter.

Unsurprisingly, Okocha was involved in the build-up to Ikpeba’s goal that separated the sides in a 1-0 win. He had the composure and vision to spot Daniel Amokachi at the edge of the box, and the forward played in the goalscorer whose sharp body feint deceived Bulgaria captain Trifon Ivanov before tucking his close-range effort away.

The magician played no part in the final group encounter with Paraguay, a 3-1, but returned for Nigeria’s ill-fated 4-1 thrashing by in the round of 16.

Two decades down the line, the perception across the West African nation remains that the Super Eagles underrated the threat of the Danes, a notion corroborated somewhat by Taribo West’s recent admission to the Punch.

Be that as it may, the African side’s talisman was yet again the best player on the pitch for Milutinovic and seemed to take on the Red and Whites all by himself as the three-time African champions exited. Unfortunately, the playmaker was let down by his wayward shooting with nearly every effort failing to test Peter Schmeichel.

Nigeria’s maestro was so good on the day the commentator admitted it was a shame the finals was losing such a showman who’d lit up the world stage.

Okocha’s reward for an impressive finals was being named among the six reserves of the All-Star Team of the Tournament, alongside Edwin van der Sar, Juan Sebastien Veron, Christian Vieri, Michael Owen and Thierry Henry, despite featuring in just three of the Super Eagles’ four fixtures at the competition.

then made the brilliant playmaker the most expensive African shortly after the showpiece’s conclusion, a transfer which validated the attacking midfielder’s performances for his nation.

Despite underwhelming at the 1998 World Cup, the Super Eagles were blessed with the talent, artistry and panache of an individual who was so good they named him twice.