'Rejuvenated' Italy can break cycle of Euros disappointments, says Zambrotta

The 2006 World Cup winner is excited by the potential of the current Azzurri side, who face England in the Euro 2020 final ar Wembley today

Former Italy midfielder Gianluca Zambrotta has backed the current squad to begin a new cycle of success for the Azzurri, starting with victory over England in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

Zambrotta was part of the Italy side that lifted the World Cup in 2006 but feels it has taken time for a new generation to emerge.

They have not won the European Championship since 1968 and have been beaten in the final and quarter-final of the last two tournaments - though Zambrotta thinks they are capable of going all the way this time.

What did Zambrotta say?

Speaking to Goal, the former Juventus, Barcelona and Milan full-back said: “There are cycles in football. After the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, the Italian national team changed generation and it took a few years to become a competitive team again.

"As early as 2012, the national team reached the final against Spain with (Cesare) Prandelli and reached the European Championship in 2016.

"They were different eras, but I have to say that Italy is now younger and bigger in terms of gameplay and players. This is a new Italy with important results coming in the right way and at the right time.

“This generation hopes to win the European Championship and then qualify for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. A team created at a crucial moment; we hope they can give us great satisfaction."

‘Both teams deserve to be the final’

Zambrotta believes England and Italy have been the two best teams in the tournament and deserve to be lining up at Wembley on Sunday.

The 44-year-old thinks home advantage could prove crucial for the Three Lions, though the pressure to end England’s 55-year wait for a trophy may weigh heavy on the players’ shoulders.

"It's hard to say whether Italy will win, England also made an important journey to the final. They play at home and that's an advantage, but it can be bad if you can't handle the pressure,” he aid. “It will be an open match, both teams deserve to be the final.

“England has always had a national team with an important football tradition, but they have only won (the World Cup) in 1966 in its history, which is little compared to what English football has achieved at club level, given the teams in the Premier League and the teams that have won the Champions League and Europa League.

“English football has always been important, but at the national level they have unfortunately only won once. Now with the key factor of playing at home in this final they have the opportunity to win an important trophy after many years.”

