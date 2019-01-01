Red-hot Tammy Abraham makes Chelsea history with Wolves hat-trick
Tammy Abraham has become the youngest Chelsea player to score a Premier League hat-trick after his goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Anglo-Nigerian continues to add to his growing reputation despite a sluggish start at his boyhood club, and on Saturday, he etched his name in the Blues' history books in his side's 5-2 triumph.
3 – Tammy Abraham (21y 347d) has become the youngest ever Chelsea player to score a Premier League hat-trick, and is the youngest Englishman to do so in the competition since Raheem Sterling (v Bournemouth) in October 2015. Outstanding. pic.twitter.com/huibRPCliW— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019
He got his first of the evening after 34 minutes and his second right before half-time before completing his treble in the 55th minute.
A HAT-TRICK FOR TAMMY ABRAHAM!!! 🔥🔥🔥— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 14, 2019
🐺 0-4 🔵 [55'] #WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/OSrodANnhS
Also, the Chelsea graduate becomes the youngest Englishman to achieve that feat in the competition since Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling against Bournemouth in 2015.
In the seven-goal thriller, he also made an unwanted record for himself when he turned the ball into his net to hand Wolves the first of their two goals.
1 - Tammy Abraham is the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick and an own goal in the same game. Involved. pic.twitter.com/3uPLkp5HCr— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019
Following Frank Lampard’s arrival in the off-season, Abraham was handed the No. 9 shirt and has proved to be the man for the job with seven goals in his last three outings.
After turning in an awe-inspiring shift at the Molineux Stadium, he was replaced in the 77th minute by Michy Batshuayi.
Our third and final substitution...— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 14, 2019
➡️ @MBatshuayi
⬅️ @TammyAbraham
🐺 1-4 🔵 [78'] #WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/NdcclagXv1
Abraham is expected to lead the Blues’ attack when they host Valencia in Tuesday’s Champions League opener at Stamford Bridge before their blockbuster English top-flight showdown with Liverpool next weekend.