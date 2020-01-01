Red-hot El Messaoudi inspires FC Groningen past RKC Waalwijk

The 25-year-old Moroccan midfielder has now scored four goals in his last three outings for the Pride of the North following his latest effort

Ahmed El Messaoudi found the net as FC Groningen overpowered RKC Waalwijk 2-0 in Saturday’s Dutch Eredivisie clash.

The international came into this clash having found the net thrice in his last two games for Danny Buijs’ men.

Against the visitors, he continued with his impressive form in front of goal as Groningen sealed all points at stake.

The hosts had more ball possession in the first half, albeit, were unable to get past RKC who seem comfortable with their defensive approach. They were almost punished after 20 minutes as goalkeeper Sergio Padt was forced to make a save as Melle Meulensteen shot a rebound dangerously towards the left corner after a free-kick.

Groningen came out blazing in the second half, and it was El Messaoudi who handed them a 54th-minute lead.

The 25-year-old profited from a corner kick taken by Jorgen Strand Larsen before unleashing a shot past goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou.

Fourteen minutes before the end of the game, they got their second goal through Daniel an Kaam.

Both teams created opportunities but were poor in the final third – missing several clear-cut opportunities.

While El Messaoudi who has now garnered four goals in 12 top-flight outings was on parade from start to finish, his compatriot Mohamed El Hankouri was not listed for the encounter by manager Buijs.

For visiting Fred Grim's team, Morocco’s Anas Tahiri, Comoros Said Bakari and winger of DR Congo descent Cyril Ngonge saw every minute of action. Tahiri’s countryman Ayman Azhil who is on loan from was not listed for the tie.

Owing to the outcome of Saturday’s game, Groningen have now moved to fifth in the Eredivisie table with 23 points from 12 games, while Waalwijk dropped to 12th after accruing 12 points from the same number of matches.

El Messaoudi would be hoping to make it five goals from four games when his team visits struggling Emmen on December 15 at De Oude Meerdijk.

After completing a season-long loan move to Fortuna Sittard in the 2018-19 season, the Atlas Lions man joined Groningen on a three-year contract from KV Mechelen for an undisclosed fee.

He had previously featured for Lierse and Standard Liege after begging his career at the JMG Academy Lier.