Real Madrid vs Manchester City: How to watch in Malaysia, Singapore & Philippines, TV channel, free live stream, kickoff time and squad news

Here's how to watch Real Madrid vs Man City for free in SouthEast Asia as well as what channel it’s on, the squad line ups and more...

Spanish powerhouses are up against in the first leg of their UEFA Round of 16 clash on Thursday.

The two sides last met at the semifinal stage of the Champions League in the 2015-16 season where Real Madrid triumphed 1-0 on aggregate, an own goal from Fernando in the second leg proving to be the difference.

Real Madrid come into this match after finishing second in Group A, five points behind leaders PSG. Manchester City, however, coasted through Group C which had , and with an unbeaten record.

Real Madrid vs Man City on TV in Malaysia, Singapore and

Game Real Madrid vs Manchester City Date Thursday, February 27 Time 03:00 am ICT / 04:00 am SGT Venue Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid Malaysia TV Channel beIN Sports Singapore TV Channel beIN Sports Philippines TV Channel N/A Channel N/A Cambodia Channel N/A Laos TV Channel N/A Taiwan TV Channel Elta Brunei TV Channel beIN Sports

Real Madrid vs Man City live streaming in Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines

In Malaysia, Singapore Taiwan and Brunei, the game will not be available for free online.

In Philippines, , Cambodia and Laos, the game can be watched live and on-demand on the Goal homepage and on DAZN 's social media channels.

Malaysia live stream N/A Singapore live stream N/A Philippines live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Thailand live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Cambodia live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Laos live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Taiwan live stream N/A Brunei live stream N/A

Real Madrid team news and injuries

Position Real Madrid possible lineup Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Defenders Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy Midfielders Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos Forwards Vinicius Jr. , Karim Benzema

The hosts suffered a huge blow when star forward Eden Hazard suffered an ankle injury and was ruled out of this game, along with the El Clasico next week. Sergio Asensio is also yet to return to full fitness.

Man City team news and injuries

Position Man City possible lineup Goalkeeper Ederson Defenders Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko Midfielders Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan Forward Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva

Pep Guardiola could be without star forward Raheem Sterling who is struggling with a hamstring injury while Leroy Sane is yet to return to full fitness after a long-term injury.

Match Preview

Zinedine Zidane's cause has not been helped by the fact that Hazard was ruled out with an injury in the run up to this game. It represents a blow for the Los Blancos because they have been struggling to score goals since the turn of the new year. Karim Benzema's goal returns have dwindled.

City's defensive record on the road in the Champions League is far from impressive, with the Blues keeping just two clean sheets in their last nine away games.

Both of those shutouts came against Shakthar Donetsk and during that run of nine games, unfancied sides such as Dinamo Zagreb, , and have all scored at home against Guardiola's men.

Madrid have failed to score just once at home in the Champions League in the last nine years and that failure came in their final group game last season when they were already through to the knockout stages.

Indeed, there has been plenty of entertainment at the Bernabeu in recent European games with each of Madrid's last 11 home games in the Champions League seeing over 2.5 goals.

However, Zidane has never lost a European knockout tie and Los Blancos will hope that record does not chance this time around.