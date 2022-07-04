Real Madrid to reward Champions League hero Rodrygo with wage boost in contract renewal

The European standout will see his performances recognised by his club

Real Madrid are set to hand Rodrygo a hefty wage boost as they prepare to provide a contract extension for the Brazilian at the Santiago Bernabeu, as first reported by Marca and confirmed by GOAL.

The 21-year-old played a major role for Carlo Ancelotti's side last term as he helped the club reclaim their place at the summit of Spanish football, with triumphs and titles in La Liga and the Champions League.

Rodrygo's semi-final second leg double against Manchester City rescued Madrid's fading chances in the final minutes, to force a successful extra-time battle against Pep Guardiola's club, and those crucial contributions are now set to be rewarded.

What are Madrid set to offer Rodrygo?

With a current deal that runs through 2025, the Blancos are set to offer their star fresh terms that would keep him at the club for an additional three seasons, with a new six-year deal through 2028 in the works.

In addition, he is poised to receive a hefty increase on his wage which will lift him to become one of Madrid's mid-tier players on the payscale.

Though it will put him behind some of their bigger superstars, it is nevertheless a sign that the club hold long-term commitment and belief in Rodrygo's talents.

Has anyone else been handed an extension?

Rodrygo is not the only talent who has been handed fresh terms in the capital this summer, with Eder Militao also set to be handed a bumper pay rise in his new deal, GOAL understands.

It will be a show of faith for the Brazilian defender, who has been one of the more unsung heroes of their return back to silverware last term.

There was no fresh deal for longstanding Wales international Gareth Bale, however, and he has made the move to MLS with LAFC in what will be a midseason switch for the California outfit.

