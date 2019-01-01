Real Madrid players will fight to the death for Solari - Nacho

The Blancos returned to winning ways at Real Valladolid but the defender knew an often frantic display was not a great advert for the manager

Nacho insists the squad will "fight to the death" for underfire manager Santiago Solari as he faces the sack.

Back-to-back home losses to bitter rivals – the first in the semi-final – ended Madrid's hopes of domestic trophies this season in the space of four days before stunned Santiago Bernabeu with a 4-1 win on Tuesday to claim a 5-3 aggregate triumph in the last 16 of the .

That has led to Madrid contemplating sacking Solari, with Jose Mourinho being lined up as a replacement to hold the fort until the end of the campaign .

Solari remained in the dugout for Sunday's 4-1 win over , and defender Nacho insists that the players remain behind their beleaguered coach.

"It's difficult for everybody, it's not a situation we're used to. We normally go on holiday at the end of the season with a trophy to celebrate," he told TV .

"I feel sorry for the gaffer but things just have not been working out for us.

"Santiago Solari is our manager. We will fight to the death for him and leave everything out on the pitch."

Madrid's recent sapping run did much to explain Madrid's punchdrunk emergence against Valladolid, as Ruben Alcaraz missed an early penalty for the hosts and Sergi Guardiola had two goals ruled out for offside before Anuar opened the scoring.

Raphael Varane capitalised on a mistake from Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip to equalise and Karim Benzema gave Madrid an early second-half lead from the penalty spot.

Benzema headed home a second and Luka Modric completed the scoring after his team-mate Casemiro was sent off nine minutes from time.

"It was a crazy first half," said Nacho, who struggled early on at the heart of an over-run defence. "We came out and were a little bit disorganised.

"It's been a really tough week or 10 days. You could say we were a little but fortunate in that first half.

"In the second half you could say it was the Real Madrid of old.

Article continues below

"It's been a really, really complicated week and it's not easy to live through these situations.

"I don’t think it excuses the start. It's been complicated.

"We're not used to a situation where we've got nothing to play for but we've forgotten the every day demands – play for this badge and this shirt."