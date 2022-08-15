Real Madrid midfielders challenged by Ancelotti: 'Camavinga and Tchouameni can do much better!'

The young pair did not have their best game on the opening weekend, though the Blancos still defeated Almeria

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that young midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga can do 'much better' following their performance against newly-promoted Almeria on Sunday. Though the Blancos eventually secured a 2-1 win, they went a goal down inside six minutes and endured several other worrying moments.

Summer signing Tchouameni started alongside Camavinga and Toni Kroos in midfield, as Ancelotti rung the changes following his side's UEFA Super Cup triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, Camavinga was substituted at half-time with his side trailing, while Tchouameni lasted 59 minutes.

What did Ancelotti say about Camavinga & Tchouameni?

"The young players did not play as they know how to do. I know, I see them every day in training, they are not used to playing like this," Ancelotti told reporters at full-time.

"They can do much better. Camavinga, I took him out at the break, not because he wasn't playing well, only because with his yellow card, it didn't make sense to take a risk."

How did Madrid beat Almeria on Sunday?

Although Tchouameni and Camavinga did not reach the heights they are capable of, Madrid eventually broke their hosts' stubborn resistance to earn all three points.

Having previously seen 25 shots fail to make the net bulge, the Blancos finally got on the scoresheet when Lucas Vazquez pounced on a loose ball in the box and slotted home a fraction after the hour mark.

David Alaba then won the game in dramatic fashion, crashing a free kick into the top corner with his first touch off the bench 13 minutes from time.

Madrid will be looking to make it back-to-back wins on Saturday when they take on Celta Vigo.