Real Madrid in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over Reinier loan as Chelsea get Havertz boost

The Brazilian has been with the La Liga champions' Castilla side and will now be allowed to leave on loan to gain more first-team experience

Real Madrid have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen over loaning them 18-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Reinier, with the club potentially looking for a replacement for -linked Kai Havertz.

Reinier - who finished fourth place in Goal's NxGn 2020 list of the best young talents in world football - joined Madrid from Flamengo in January 2020 and spent the remainder of the 2019-20 season with the club's Castilla squad.

The Liga club are looking at providing him with more first-team exposure next season, however, and see a loan move to the Bundesliga as being ideal for his development.

Indeed, Leverkusen could well lose star man Havertz in the summer, with Chelsea having been in talks with the Germany international, who is keen to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are yet to have reached an agreement on a final fee with Peter Bosz's side, however, as Leverkusen hold out for a figure in the region of €100m (£90m/$111m), while Chelsea are hoping to negotiate a lower fee.

Seeing Havertz, who has been one of the stars of the Bundesliga in the 2019-20 campaign, leave the club would represent a significant blow, although Reinier's arrival would be something of a coup.

The teenager is seen as one of the stars of the future and helped Flamengo win the domestic title in in 2019, while he was also part of their successful Copa Libertadores-winning squad.

He made the big move to Madrid in January 2020, although has not yet been fully integrated into the first-team, instead making three appearances for the Castilla side, scoring two goals and claiming one assist.

Should they complete the loan signing of Reinier, Leverkusen would also be able to offer him European football, with Bosz's side having qualified for the after finishing fifth in the table.

Madrid feel that a switch to would provide an excellent tactical and technical experience for Reinier, who at just 18 has had little experience outside of Brazil, where he spent his youth career with the likes of Vasco, Botafogo and Fluminense prior to joining Flamengo in 2014.

- who have legendary Brazil striker Ronaldo in place as their majority owner - had also been interested in a temporary deal for the midfielder, however, it appears Leverkusen are now set to win the race for his signature.