Real Madrid great Goyo Benito dies

The legendary defender, who won six La Liga titles and five Copas del Rey with the Blancos, has passed away following an illness

great Goyo Benito has died at the age of 73, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Benito came through the youth ranks at Madrid and went on to make 420 first-team appearances across 13 seasons.

The moustachioed defender was a six-time LaLiga champion and won the on five occasions, with Los Blancos claiming doubles in 1974-75 and 1979-80.

Benito made his debut in 1969 and was part of the generation that succeeded Madrid's so-called 'Yeye' team that dominated Spanish football during that decade.

He suffered disappointment in the 1981 European Cup final against and retired after lifting the Copa del Rey the following season.

Benito made 22 appearances for and is one of only two Madrid players, alongside Pirri, to receive the club's Laureate distinction.

A club statement read: "Real Madrid, its president and board of directors express their deep regret at the passing of Goyo Benito, one of the great legends of our club's history.

"Real Madrid wishes to share its condolences and sends its affection to his wife, Paula, and children, Patricia and Ruben, all of his family and loved ones. These condolences are also offered on behalf of madridistas from all over the world.

"Real Madrid supported Benito right throughout his battle against the illness that he suffered from for over more than a decade.

"The Real Madrid family is today in mourning as we remember one of the great defenders in our club's history."

Goyo is the second Madrid legend to pass away in recent weeks, after former Merengue president Lorenzo Sanz lost his battle with coronavirus on March 21.

Sanz, who preceded Florentino Perez in the job and served as club chief from 1995 to 2000, was admitted to hospital in March after being diagnosed with the virus, having suffered a period of ill health.

But his condition soon took a turn for the worse and his son Fernando confirmed his passing at the age of 76 on Twitter.

"My father has just died. He did not deserve this ending and in this way," Sanz wrote. "One of the kindest, bravest, and hardworking people I've ever seen is leaving

"His family and Real Madrid were his passion. My mother and my brothers have enjoyed all their moments with pride."