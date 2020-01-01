Real Madrid duo Hazard & Casemiro test positive for Covid-19

have confirmed that Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement from the club read: "Real Madrid CF announces that our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Friday morning.

"All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test carried out yesterday. Likewise, it is confirmed again that all, except for Casemiro and Hazard, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning."

