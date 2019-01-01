Real Madrid demand €500m release clause for Juventus target Varane

Any move for the France international will be an expensive one as the Santiago Bernabeu outfit are determined to hold onto their star defender

will demand any potential suitors for defender Raphael Varane pay the centre-back's €500 million (£429m/$560m) release clause in full as they aim to do all they can to keep him at the club.

Goal understands the Blancos have no desire to sell Varane, who remains a key part of the team having won the World Cup with this past summer.

Their lack of flexibility when it comes to price is designed to send a message that Varane is effectively not for sale as well as confirming to the player himself that the club still values his contributions.

French newspaper L’Equipe recently reported that Varane is mulling over his future at the club as he appears to be in search of a new challenge, despite the recent return of compatriot Zinedine Zidane as manager.

The defender has a contract through 2023, making him difficult to pry away from the club, but Varane is also reportedly interested in pay rise befitting the status of a World Cup winner and four-time winner.

In recent weeks, Varane has been linked to and , though he himself has not come out and spoken out against reports of him leaving the club.

Varane, who initially moved to Madrid from Lens in the summer of 2011, said he does not "feel like talking" about his future in a recent interview with Le Parisien.

But Zidane was very open about his plans for the central defender , saying he does not want Varane leaving the club any time soon.

Zidane also stated that he cannot imagine a Real Madrid squad without Varane, who has been an integral part of one of the club's all-time greatest periods.

During his time with Real Madrid, Varane has made 268 appearances for the club, winning 15 club trophies to go with this international honours.

Madrid recently signed defender Eder Militao from , but the Brazilian is a player that can play either centrally or at full-back for the Spanish club.

Next up for Madrid is a battle with on Wednesday before they take on on Saturday.

They have already eliminated from the Champions League and while also sitting third in , 12 points behind leaders and two points behind second-placed .