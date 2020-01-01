Real Madrid confirm Mariano Diaz has tested positive for Covid-19

The Blancos striker will be taking in a period of self-isolation as Zinedine Zidane’s side prepare for a Champions League clash with Manchester City

have confirmed that Mariano Diaz has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating at home.

The Blancos are in the process of finalising their plans for the second leg of a last-16 encounter with Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s side trail that contest 2-1 on aggregate and have it all to do at the Etihad Stadium on August 7.

More teams

Quarantine protocols have been put in place for those arriving in Britain from Spanish shores as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose a serious threat to public health around the world.

Real had been granted exemption from those regulations, with there no need for them to isolate for 14 days once entering the UK.

There has been no suggestion as yet that a review of that situation will be carried out.

Mariano has, however, tested positive in the Spanish capital and been forced out of Zidane’s plans.

The 26-year-old is said to have had no contact with other players and staff, with his being the only positive test recorded after an initial round of screening.

Real announced via a statement on the club’s official website: "After the Covid-19 tests carried out individually on our first team yesterday by the Real Madrid medical services, our player Mariano has given a positive result.

"The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home."

Mariano issued an update on his condition in a video to his followers on Instagram, stating: "Hello everyone. I appreciate your messages of support.

"I am perfectly well, thank God my family and my environment are also great.

"Now I am recovering at home and I hope to return to normal soon and be able to be with my teammates and team. Greetings to all."

Mariano is set play no part against City, but Madrid will be hoping that a fixture in goes ahead as planned.

UEFA has, however, stated that all games currently lined up in Europe’s premier club competition will be reviewed on a regular basis.

Article continues below

It is intending to hold the latter stages of the Champions League, from the quarter-finals through to the final, on Portuguese soil between August 12 and 23.

A statement was, however, released on July 9 which read: “UEFA will continue to monitor the situation and reserves the right to reassign any such matches to the venues of the final tournament of the relevant competition should new events occur that would make it impossible to play one or more matches at the original venues.”

Mariano has taken in just seven appearances for Madrid this season, registering one goal, and saw just three outings off the bench once action resumed in mid-June and the Blancos wrapped up an impressive title triumph.