Real Madrid can count on Everton fans to root against Liverpool in Champions League final, says Ancelotti

The Italian knows Merseyside well, having taken the reins at the Toffees before his second Madrid spell

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident his club can count on Everton's support in Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool.

Ancelotti has enjoyed a dream first season back at the Santiago Bernabeu after leaving the Toffees last summer.

But even without his Merseyside ties, there is no love lost between the two great Liverpool rivals, and the blue side of the city will be giving full backing to Ancelotti's charges.

What did Ancelotti say about the final?

“I know the Evertonians support us tomorrow for sure," the coach said to reporters in Friday's press conference.

“There is a big rivalry on Merseyside.

“I had a good memory of my time in Liverpool, on the Blue side, and I am sure they will support me tomorrow.”

Ancelotti goes for fourth Champions League crown

The Italian has a long, illustrious history in the Champions League.

He previously lifted the trophy with Milan in 2003 and 2007 and with Madrid in 2014, although 2005's final against Liverpool ended in defeat on penalties.

"I remember all these previous finals, it's hard to believe that the one where we played the best [against Liverpool] was the only one I lost," he added.

Article continues below

"I'm obviously not going to tell the players to play poorly to have a better chance of winning, but anything can happen.

"By playing well, you have a better chance of winning, but you can't control everything in football."

Further reading