Real Madrid boss Ancelotti stays tight-lipped as Mbappe transfer talk swirls

The France international could be on the cusp of a major-money move to Santiago Bernabeu but the Blancos boss is refusing to speculate

Carlo Ancelotti has given nothing away over whether Kylian Mbappe is set to become a Real Madrid player, as speculation continues to swirl around the future of the Paris-Saint Germain forward.

The France international could be on the cusp of a major-money move to Santiago Bernabeu and is reportedly keen on making the swap to Los Blancos from Parc des Princes.

But speaking ahead of his side's clash with Real Betis in La Liga this weekend, Madrid boss Ancelotti has remained tight-lipped on whether the attacker could be at his disposal before the transfer window shuts.

What has been said?

"Mbappe's case is a thing for those managing the club," Ancelotti stated at a press conference. "I cannot say anymore. I think only about training the team, preparing for the game and managing the players well.

"Everything that the politics of football entails, it does not matter to me. [Mbappe] is a great player but I think we have great players here too. We have to give everything so they can show their qualities.

"You can compete against all the teams in the world. We have the Champions League with strong teams and complicated games. If our squad improves, it's better for everyone."

Mbappe saga faces race against time

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo having already sealed surprise moves this summer, it has been a historic transfer window across the European market.

But Madrid will have to beat the clock if they hope to get a deal for Mbappe over the line before time runs out at the end of August.

PSG are reluctant to part ways with the striker but they have considered options if they do choose to sell , given that Mbappe is reluctant to pen an extension to his contract that expires at the end of the season.

The bigger picture

All eyes will be on Mauricio Pochettino's side when they face Reims in Ligue 1 this weekend, in their last game before the September international break.

Article continues below

The question of whether Mbappe could play his farewell match for the club remains pertinent, though that issue could be overshadowed by a debut for Messi in PSG colours.

The former Barcelona star is yet to feature for his new club but is expected to take to the field at some point against Oscar Garcia's side.

Further reading