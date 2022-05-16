Real Madrid's Benzema explains reasoning for risking Panenka penalty against Manchester City

Karim Benzema has explained the reasons behind his Panenka penalty in Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City last month at the Etihad Stadium.

The Frenchman delivered a sublime spot-kick to deliver a final score of 4-3 in favour of the hosts - and ensured that Madrid were close enough to force extra-time a week later in a dramatic second leg that saw them seal a place in the final against Liverpool.

Benzema was the matchwinner from the spot again on that occasion, but it was his finish in Manchester that got everybody talking - and now he has revealed that it was a move he had been waiting to pull off in a big game.

What has Benzema said about his Panenka?

"I was trying for a long time [to do this]," the forward said in an interview with UEFA. "I was waiting for the right moment, in a match like this with a lot of pressure. In a way, the pressure is gone, [or] it's good pressure, it's a kind of pressure that allows you to do this kind of thing.

"It was my opinion, I don't know about the others. I put the ball down and I knew that I was going to do it. I thought of nothing else, I only thought of doing it."

Asked about his dramatic expression as he followed the finish, Benzema added he was convinced it was going in, stating: "I kept my eyes on the ball because it was a nice shot. That's why I was looking at it, not because I thought it was going to hit the bar.

