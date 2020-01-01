Reading star Meite delighted after scoring four goals against Luton Town

The Ivory Coast international delivered a spectacular performance to inspire the Royals to a comprehensive victory at Kenilworth Road

Yakou Meite is delighted with his impressive display in Reading’s 5-0 demolition of Luton Town in Saturday’s Championship game.

The forward scored four goals in the encounter for the first time in his career to help Mark Bowen’s men secure all three points.

The international completed his hat-trick just before the half-time break and then sealed the comprehensive win in the 62nd minute.

More teams

The victory inspired Reading to winning ways after two consecutive defeats against and .

Following the feat, Boga has taken to social media to express his excitement and appreciate the club for their confidence in him.

“What a day! Four goals for me today, the first time in my career. Thanks to everyone who always believe in me and Reading. I love you all,” Meite tweeted.

What a day !! 4 goals for me today first time in my career thanks to everyone who always believe on me and @readingfc love you all !! Papa c pour toi je t’oublie pas ❤️❤️❤️ #LaBrute #19 pic.twitter.com/GFz8DfDQXr — La brute (@Yaks75) July 4, 2020

Meite has now scored 16 goals and provided two assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for the Royals in this campaign.

The forward started his career with the youth team of before he was promoted to the senior side and made his debut in against in 2016.

The 24-year-old winger joined Reading in the summer of 2016 and has been delivering spectacular performances for the side.

The forward has so far scored 25 league goals in 86 appearances for the Madejski Stadium outfit, a performance that earned him a call-up to Ivory Coast national team.

Article continues below

He made his debut for the Elephants in a friendly against Togo in 2018 and now has two appearances for the West Africans.

The winger will hope to be consistent with his performances for Reading for a chance to get more playing time with Ivory Coast.

Meite will be expected to lead the Royals’ attack when they take on in their next league game on Tuesday evening.