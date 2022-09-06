RB Salzburg vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Salzburg against Milan on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

AC Milan are fresh from the Milan derby win but now turn their focus to opening their 2022-23 Champions League with a clash against Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, on Tuesday. A group stage exit in the last season's competition will surely be on Stefano Pioli's mind, but his troops have made steady progress to their Serie A title defence despite the early draws against Atalanta and Sassuolo.

Clinching the Derby della Madonnina 3-2 against city rivals Inter is always a huge deal of a motivation factor and Rafael Leao is in fine form, having scored a double in the derby win, while Olivier Giroud was also on the scoresheet.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Date: September 6, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 7) Venue: Red Bull Arena, Salzburg

How to watch RB Salzburg vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), CBS Sports is showing the game on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 6 is showing the game between RB Salzburg and AC Milan in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+ UK BT Sport 6 BT Sport website/app India NA SonyLIV

RB Salzburg squad & team news

Benjamin Sesko may still have to battle for a place in the XI against Noah Okafor and Fernando, but would surely have a place from the bench.

A similar line-up to the one in the 2-0 win over WSG Tirol on Saturday may be expected.

Defender Strahinja Pavlovic may for the most earn a spot among the substitutes after completing his summer move from Monaco.

RB Salzburg possible XI: Kohn; Dedic, Solet, Wober, Ulmer; Capaldo, Seiwald, Kjaergaard; Kameri; Fernando, Okafor

Position Players Goalkeepers Mantl, Kohn, Walke, Stejskal Defenders Van Der Brempt, Okoh, Piatkowski, Baidoo, Ulmer, Solet, Pavlovic, Wober, Dedic, Bernardo Midfielders Capaldo, Kameri, Bernede, Seiwald, Kjaergaard, Diambou, Sucic, Diarra, Gourna-Douath, Omoregie, Tijani Forwards Adamu, Fernando, Koita, Simic, Sesko, Okafor

AC Milan squad and team news

Don't expect Pioli to experiment much from the team that came on top in the derby over the weekend.

While Ante Rebic is likely to return following his niggle against Sassuolo, Alessandro Florenzi is ruled out for the tie. Giroud should lead the line of attack, with Brahim Diaz and Alexis Saelemaekers providing options from the bench.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, De Ketelaere, Leao; Giroud