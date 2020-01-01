Rashford injury fears calmed after being substituted on the back of Man Utd brace

The England international starred for the Red Devils against Norwich, but was denied the opportunity to grab a hat-trick as he was “struggling”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that Marcus Rashford was “struggling a bit” after being substituted in ’s 4-0 win over Norwich, but has calmed any injury concerns.

The international starred for the Red Devils on what was his 200th appearance for the club, as they eased past the rock-bottom Canaries at Old Trafford on Saturday.

His brace put the home side in complete control, with his goal tally for the season taken to 19 in all competitions.

Rashford was denied the opportunity to grab a hat-trick as he was replaced just before the hour mark.

There were fears that the in-form 22-year-old had picked up a knock, but Solskjaer says the decision to replace him with Daniel James was merely precautionary.

The United boss told BBC Sport of Rashford: “Fantastic effort by Marcus getting to 200 games so quickly.

“He got through most of the game, he is struggling a little bit so we took him off. He kept his cool. Very pleased with Marcus.

“We reacted today, we can bounce back and we are taking more than two or three steps forward before one back, because behind the scenes we know we are doing good work.”

United have continued to struggle for consistency this season, with Solskjaer’s side finding it difficult to replicate standards set in big games against so-called lesser opposition.

They were, however, far too strong for Norwich.

Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood were also among the goals, with the Red Devils keeping themselves in contention for a top-four finish.

Solskjaer is hoping to see his team kick on from this point, saying of an impressive showing against the struggling Canaries: “Very happy.

“We started on the front foot. When you can walk off, and I am sure the opposition are talking about Man Utd as a very hard-working team, that is what I want from my team.

“In any Premier League game you have to take advantage of the pressure and domination you get. Second half was very good.”

United have an third-round replay with to take in on Wednesday before heading to Anfield for a meeting with old adversaries and Premier League leaders .