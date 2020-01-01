Rangers’ Aribo to start on bench in Europa League clash vs SC Braga

The 23-year-old midfielder is set to be a substitute against the Portuguese in Wednesday's return leg

Joe Aribo is on the bench for ’ Last 32 return leg clash against SC Braga.

The international was among the goalscorers as Steven Gerrard’s men secured a 3-2 win in the first leg last Thursday.

He was also on target as Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw by St. Johnstone in Sunday’s Scottish Premier League outing.

However, the manager Gerrard has chosen to name the midfielder from the bench at Estadio Municipal de Braga.

A draw for the Scots will see them qualify for the Round of 16 at the expense of Ruben Amorim’s team.

Elsewhere, Angolan midfielder Wilson Eduardo was not listed among the Braga players for Wednesday’s crunch tie.