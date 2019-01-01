'Ramos deserves to win the Ballon d'Or' - Figo wants to see Real Madrid skipper acknowledged

The former Portguese star has said he believes Los Blancos' captain should win the ultimate individual accolade

Luis Figo has suggested that defender Sergio Ramos deserves to win the Ballon d'Or.

Luka Modric took home the prize in 2018 as a surprise winner ahead of perennial favourites Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but Figo believes that his Los Blancos team-mate also deserved the accolade.

Central defender Ramos has captained Real Madrid to three successive titles, but Figo believes the nature of his position as a defender makes it harder for him to win individual awards.

"It's clear that Sergio Ramos deserves to win the Ballon d'Or," Figo told Marca.

"Being a defender is almost like being a goalkeeper, [in that] it's a lot more difficult to win the award, but [Fabio] Cannavaro managed it [in 2006].

"It depends on the moment, on the year, but for quality alone, it's obvious that Ramos should win it."

The international has endured a testing season this time around, however, seemingly struggling to recover his form after exiting the World Cup at the first knockout stage on penalties to hosts .

Since then, Real Madrid have been knocked out of the Champions League by at the last-16 stage, and the by arch-rivals , while seeing a title challenge slip beyond their grasp, trailing the Blaugrana by 12 points.

Figo's career will likely be most remembered for his controversial switch to the Bernabeu from Camp Nou, something the Portuguese admits to regretting.

He said: "When you take a chance you always think it will be for the best.

"I was looking for recognition and trying to improve in every facet, economically, prestige-wise and with titles.

"When I signed for it was simply about looking for football happiness."

The elegant wide player has played for a number of decorated managers in his time but picked Johan Cruyff's influence out above the rest.

"I have had the sheer good fortune to work with Cruyff," he added.

"He was a master in terms of philosophy and great for me to learn from.

"Queiroz was my coach with the national team, but with other teams, I worked with Del Bosque and Mourinho, it's difficult to choose between them as they were all important to me."