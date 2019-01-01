'Ramos could play up front' - Real Madrid 'warrior' saluted by Solari

The Blancos captain netted twice in a battling Copa del Rey win over Girona on Thursday to further highlight his value at both ends of the field

Santiago Solari has admitted that Sergio Ramos could be used as a striker, with a Real Madrid “warrior” having proved his goalscoring pedigree once again.

The World Cup winner has been a regular source of firepower for the Blancos down the years.

In 594 appearances for Real, Ramos has recorded 82 goals – many of them vital, such as priceless efforts in Champions League finals.

His most recent outing saw him net an important brace, with a late surge staged against Girona in the first leg of a Copa del Rey quarter-final to secure a 4-2 win.

Ramos converted a Panenka penalty shortly before half-time, before restoring Real’s lead on the night 13 minutes from the end.

That contribution in the final third has not gone unnoticed, with Solari conceding that he may be tempted to use the 32-year-old as a frontman if the situation ever called for such a move.

He told reporters: "I wouldn't rule it out.

"Sergio is a warrior, a leader. He showed that in defence, and in the opposition area heading his second goal just like a centre-forward.

"He took the penalty like that [a Panenka], he's a specialist - so perfect. He doesn't just take them like that, but in many different ways."

Ramos has become famed for his penalty-taking expertise since inheriting spot-kick duty in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the Santiago Bernabeu.

He had already displayed plenty of composure from 12 yards prior to that, but has been a reliable option for Real this season.

There is, however, an acceptance on his part that he cannot continue to delicately chip every penalty he takes down the middle, with opposition goalkeepers now wise to his preferred approach.

Ramos told Real’s official website of the decisions he now faces: "It's how I like to play and hopefully they will keep going in, but I can't take it for granted.

"Keepers are staying on their feet for longer, so maybe I'll have to put it to the side next time."

The Blancos will be back in La Liga action on Sunday when they travel to Espanyol, with Solari’s side currently sat 10 points adrift of another Catalan foe – arch-rivals Barcelona – in the Spanish top-flight table.