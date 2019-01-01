Azeez recalled as Osimhen and Iwobi top Nigeria squad for Brazil clash

Gernot Rohr has named a strong team for October’s international friendly against the five-time world champions

Ramon Azeez has been recalled to the squad for next month’s international friendly against .

Thanks to his impressive form for Granada in the Spanish top-flight, the 26-year-old returns to the Super Eagles after a five-year hiatus.

Regular suspects Alex Iwobi, red-hot Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Kenneth Omeruo top the squad for the game billed for October 13 in Singapore.

Sparta Prague’s star Peter Olayinka for his part got his maiden call-up following his recent performances for his side.Meanwhile, captain Ahmed Musa is out of this clash owing to injury.

All invited players are expected to arrive in Singapore on Wednesday, October 9.



FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Emil Maduka Okoye ( , )

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina ( FC, ); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, ); Chidozie Awaziem (CD , ); William Ekong ( FC, Italy); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, )

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi ( FC, England); Anderson Esiti ( Salonica, Greece); Oghenekaro Etebo ( FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi ( , England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow , ); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)

Forwards: Victor Osimhen ( OSC, ); Moses Simon (FC , France); Samuel Chukwueze ( FC, Spain); Samuel Kalu (Girondins , France); Paul Onuachu (KRC , ); Emmanuel Dennis ( , Belgium); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)