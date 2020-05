In-demand Leipzig star Werner must make careful choice, says Rangnick

The Germany striker has been linked with several clubs, including Liverpool, but his former boss says the grass may not be greener on the other side

Timo Werner should think long and hard about whether a move away from might reduce his playing opportunities, according to Ralf Rangnick.

Former Leipzig head coach Rangnick, who now works for the club's owners Red Bull as head of sport and development, would welcome Werner staying put and remaining in the .

However Rangnick says the striker is not irreplaceable and predicted Leipzig would be able to cope should Werner decide to leave at the end of this season.

are among the clubs who have been linked with the in-demand 24-year-old, who indicated in recent days that he would rather move abroad than join potential suitors .

"I know his family and that of his girlfriend and his agent very well," Rangnick said. "He has continued to develop, especially in terms of his strike rate, and could take another leap under [Leipzig coach] Julian Nagelsmann and his colleagues. I would be happy if he stayed."

Speaking to German newspaper Mitteldeutsche Zeitung, Rangnick added: "In my opinion, RB Leipzig are so well positioned that he can be replaced. Timo will carefully consider whether he has the opportunity to play as regularly as is the case here at another club."