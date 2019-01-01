Raddy Avramovic leads Home United's revival

Former Lions tamer Raddy Avramovic revival efforts already bearing fruits for Home..

Compared to last season, ’s displays in the ongoing season of the SPL ( ) have been underwhelming to say the least.

Many disgruntled fans have continued to the lament the fact that the team looks nothing like the side who were crowned 2018 ASEAN Zonal champions, given how much they have stuttered this season.

One of the reasons has been due to the loss of charismatic coach Aidil Shahrin, whose tactics and style of play were integral to Home. As Aidil departed for Malaysia, his successor Saswadimata Dasuki failed to live up to the high standards set by his predecessor.

Saswa’s dismissal from the club was inevitable given what transpired and again in what had already been a topsy-turvy season for the Protectors – the absence of a coaching replacement only added to their woes.

That was until they managed to capture the signature of former Lions ringmaster Raddy Avramovic. Now, all of a sudden, Home’s new coach was the talk of the town considering Raddy’s reputation as the most successful coach of Singapore’s national team.

This is a man who oversaw the golden period in Singapore football – churning out unprecedented success nationally while unearthing some of local football’s most talented players.

From here on until the end of the season, fans of Home United will definitely feel a huge confidence boost and so will the team itself. Indeed the Serb’s foremost tasks will be to asses the strengths of his squad and eliminate any form of weakness. Securing victories will be the only thought swirling in his head.

Consequently, Raddy’s impact is already starting to show with a slim 1-0 victory over the . And while the goal may have been not been the most glamorous, the 69-year-old will not care. That is because to fans, just like the goal – it is reminiscent of the Serb - not flashy but efficient.